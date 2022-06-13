Dr. Howard Tung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Tung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Carlsbad Clinic6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
He has the ability to explain the Problem and the options to solving the best practices.
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- L a Co-Usc Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
