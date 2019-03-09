Dr. Howard Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Tucker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 75 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
St Vincent Medical Group2475 E 22nd St Ste 120, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 431-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing neurologist. I drive an hour an ten minutes just to see him and it's definitely worth the drive. He is kind, wants to know everything and is a problem solver with issues. I have had many neurologists, but he is by far the best one I have ever had in over 30 years. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Howard Tucker, MD
- Neurology
- 75 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
