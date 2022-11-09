Dr. Howard Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Tobin, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Tobin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University College of Medicine - M.D.|Baylor University College Of Medicine-M.D. and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center South.
Locations
Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Center6300 Regional Plz Ste 475, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 272-3268Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tobin has an awesome bedside manner, very personable, extremely warm. He has a smile from the moment he enters the exam room. I'll be back for any future personal needs without any hesitation.
About Dr. Howard Tobin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Head and Neck Cancer Reconstruction - University of Cincinnati|Head and Neck Cancer Reconstruction-University Of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- General Surgery - University Of Virginia Hospital|General Surgery-University Of Virginia Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University College of Medicine - M.D.|Baylor University College Of Medicine-M.D.
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
