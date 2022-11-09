See All Plastic Surgeons in Abilene, TX
Dr. Howard Tobin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Tobin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Tobin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University College of Medicine - M.D.|Baylor University College Of Medicine-M.D. and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center South.

Dr. Tobin works at Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Center in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Center
    6300 Regional Plz Ste 475, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 272-3268
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Age Spots
Arm Reduction Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Age Spots
Arm Reduction Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Calf Implant Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Pectus Carinatum Repair Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Repair  Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Primary Cosmetic Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tobin?

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr Tobin has an awesome bedside manner, very personable, extremely warm. He has a smile from the moment he enters the exam room. I'll be back for any future personal needs without any hesitation.
    Kari K. — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Tobin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Tobin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tobin to family and friends

    Dr. Tobin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tobin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Tobin, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Tobin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750402962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Head and Neck Cancer Reconstruction - University of Cincinnati|Head and Neck Cancer Reconstruction-University Of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery - University Of Virginia Hospital|General Surgery-University Of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University College of Medicine - M.D.|Baylor University College Of Medicine-M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobin works at Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Center in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tobin’s profile.

    Dr. Tobin speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Tobin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.