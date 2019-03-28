Dr. Howard Terebelo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terebelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Terebelo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Terebelo, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and MyMichigan Medical Center Alma.
Locations
Newland Medical Associates, PC22301 Foster Winter Dr Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been phenomenal in treating my mom. He is thorough, knowledgeable, and kind.
About Dr. Howard Terebelo, DO
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Terebelo works at
