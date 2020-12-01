Dr. Tee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Tee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Tee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Tee works at
Locations
-
1
Howard T Tee MD PA960 37th Pl Ste 105, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-1901
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tee?
On Thursday I was scheduled for a pacemaker a week from Monday. Dr tee was scheduled for a vacation the next week. On Saturday I passed out and had problems dr tee came back and operated. Great man and doctor.
About Dr. Howard Tee, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1972543486
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tee works at
Dr. Tee has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tee speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.