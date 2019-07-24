Overview

Dr. Howard Suls, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Suls works at Iredell Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.