Dr. Howard Stone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. 

Dr. Stone works at North Shore Foot & Ankle in Glenview, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Foot & Ankle
    2501 Compass Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 729-9580
    North Shore Foot & Ankle
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 281, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 855-8142

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 16, 2022
    Dr. Stone is the best podiatrist surgeon out there. He is extremely knowledgeable and very easy to talk to and takes the time to listen to his patients. I have been going to Dr. Stone for 10 years for multiple foot issues and every time he took the time to diagnose me and listen to my concerns. His cutting edge surgical knowledge is amazing and have had topaz surgery and would recommend him to anyone that I know who is having issues with their feet. Again best doctor and just overall a super nice doctor.
    Lisa Esz — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Stone, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1164590154
    • Foot Surgery
