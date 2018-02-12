See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Howard Steinman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Steinman, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Steinman, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.

Dr. Steinman works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX, Grand Prairie, TX, Carrollton, TX, Sherman, TX and Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano
    5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mesquite Office
    2856 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 289-2233
  3. 3
    Mesquite
    2865 N Galoway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 337-6663
  4. 4
    DermOne Dermatology
    4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
  5. 5
    Mesquite Office
    2865 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 289-2233
  6. 6
    Practice
    4340 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-7900
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  7. 7
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman
    815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 892-2126
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 3:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    Irving
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowen's Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Steinman?

    Feb 12, 2018
    great
    — Feb 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Steinman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Steinman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steinman to family and friends

    Dr. Steinman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steinman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Steinman, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Steinman, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487781357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago, IL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California, San Diego, Ca
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California - Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University School Of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pomona Coll
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Steinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Steinman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.