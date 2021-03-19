Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Howard A Stein - MD400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 221, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 274-4548
-
2
Texas Health Behavioral Health Facility Arlington800 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 960-6100Monday5:30am - 4:00pmTuesday5:30am - 4:00pmWednesday5:30am - 4:00pmThursday5:30am - 4:00pmFriday5:30am - 4:00pmSaturday5:30am - 4:00pmSunday5:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Trinity Park Surgery Center3501 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (682) 323-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
My Wife and I as well as our Daughter all see Dr. Stein for our needs. We have used him for the last 20 years and have absolutely all confidence in his abilities. On top of it all, he is a charming and warm Gentleman. If you don't have a Gastroenterologist, go find him, you will forever be rewarded.
About Dr. Howard Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992887954
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.