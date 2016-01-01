Overview

Dr. Howard Song, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Song works at Allergy Arts in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.