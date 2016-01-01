Dr. Howard Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Song, MD
Dr. Howard Song, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-1164Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003822594
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Song has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
