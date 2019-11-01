Dr. Howard Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Solomon, MD
Dr. Howard Solomon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
Seguin Urology1255 Ashby St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 379-3046
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent care Very professional Takes time to answer all questions and concern that you have
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1992802193
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.