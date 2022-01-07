Dr. Sofen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Sofen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Sofen, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Howard L Sofen, M.d.8930 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 114, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 337-7171
-
2
Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 364-3125MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sofen is very Professional and Caring...He is an expert in performing Mohs Surgery...I trust him completely....He has performed Mohs twice on me....so far....Two Thumbs Up!
About Dr. Howard Sofen, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124026554
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Dermatology
