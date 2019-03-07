Dr. Howard Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Sobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Sobel, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery Center960 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 288-0050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Hello I’m so happy with the Dr and the staff I’m happy with the results I look amazing strong and healthy. I will definitely will be back to this office &I will recommend it to my friends.????
About Dr. Howard Sobel, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1750304903
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine Jackson Memorial Hospital-Dermatology
- Newton Wellesley Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.