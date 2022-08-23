Overview

Dr. Howard Snapper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Snapper works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.