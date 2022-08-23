Dr. Howard Snapper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snapper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Snapper, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Snapper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Salvatore Mannino DO120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treating Dysautonomia. Always has time to address your concerns or questions. Highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Howard Snapper, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427019165
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.