Dr. Howard Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Neurosurgery of Corpus Christi3240 Fort Worth St Ste 104, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 857-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith and his staff are the best! I am very grateful we found him.
About Dr. Howard Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1649449711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- U Mo|University of Missouri
- University of Oklahoma|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
