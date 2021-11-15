Overview

Dr. Howard Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Neurosurgery of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.