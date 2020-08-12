Dr. Howard Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howard B Smith MD8140 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 450, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 661-0605
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
He listened to all my concerns, prescribed me what was needed to fix my problems, approached my mental health logically, and was available when he was needed the most in times of crisis. Was not afraid to change treatment and see what worked.
About Dr. Howard Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245454941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.