Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Silversmith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
East Greenwich Office1672 S County Trl Ste 201, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7881
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
The absolute best. We are truly blessed someone recommended Dr. Silversmith to us when I was pregnant with my daughter years ago. He is great with the kids and parents alike. Very common sense approach which is reassuring to new parents.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatrics
