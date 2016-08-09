See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Howard Silbert, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Silbert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.

Dr. Silbert works at Jerome M Levine M D P C in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jerome M Levine M D P C
    120 E 36th St Ste 1H, New York, NY 10016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Howard Silbert, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679788582
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silbert works at Jerome M Levine M D P C in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silbert’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

