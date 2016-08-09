Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Silbert, MD
Dr. Howard Silbert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Jerome M Levine M D P C120 E 36th St Ste 1H, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 529-3807
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr Silbert is very kind and helpful. He is a good listener, and he gave us tools to navigate difficult situations. His advice helped us to communicate more easily with each other. Several of my friends have also benefited from Dr Silbert's sessions. I highly recommend him for couples counseling as well as for individual help.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.