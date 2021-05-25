Overview

Dr. Howard Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Champaign Dental Group in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.