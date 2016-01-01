Dr. Howard Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Sherman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroenterology1250 Waters Pl Ste 1201, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-0115
-
2
Montefiore's New York Associates in Gastroneterology688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-9115
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
About Dr. Howard Sherman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164439022
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Grady Mem Hosp, Gastroenterology Grady Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.