Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Overview
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Locations
Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC65 Broadway Ste 1806, New York, NY 10006 Directions (332) 240-6696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC133 E 54th St # 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (332) 240-6674
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Confident in his dianoses
About Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
- Podiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
