Dr. Howard Shackelford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Clairsville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Ohio Regional Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Shackelford works at Internal Medicine in Saint Clairsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.