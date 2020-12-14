Dr. Howard Seitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Seitzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Seitzman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Compunet Clinical Laboratories At1 Medical Center Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 420-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Seitzman twice in 3 month over the summer in 2019 for back injections and I was completely pain free for over a year before I needed to come back. Dr. Seitzman has the best bed side manner and is so funny! I love talking to him! He explains everything in a way you can understand without being condescending like some docs. Very down to earth, like someone you’d want to hang out with. His staff was super nice and my procedures were so short. Not once did I ever feel uncomfortable or that they didn’t believe my pain. I was treated with the utmost respect even though I have a full sleeve on my left arm and sometimes get stereotyped as a drug addict even though I’ve never been an addict or used hard drugs a day in my life! I highly recommend Dr. Seitzman to anyone who’s looking for a great doctor to help alleviate their back or neck pain without medication.
About Dr. Howard Seitzman, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841225141
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seitzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitzman.
