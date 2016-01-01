Dr. Howard Seiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Seiden, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Seiden, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Seiden works at
Locations
-
1
Annenberg Building1468 Madison Ave Ste 350, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seiden?
About Dr. Howard Seiden, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1043383391
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seiden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seiden works at
Dr. Seiden speaks Spanish.
Dr. Seiden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.