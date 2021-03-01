Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Segal, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Segal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System.
Dr. Segal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howard Segal, M.D.450 Skokie Blvd Ste 504, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 509-8732
Hospital Affiliations
- North Ottawa Community Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segal?
Dr. Segal is kind, smart, professional and empathetic. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Howard Segal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790809747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Chicago Hosps
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.