Dr. Howard Segal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Segal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System.

Dr. Segal works at Howard Segal, M.D. in Northbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard Segal, M.D.
    450 Skokie Blvd Ste 504, Northbrook, IL 60062 (847) 509-8732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Ottawa Community Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2021
    Dr. Segal is kind, smart, professional and empathetic. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Howard Segal, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790809747
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segal works at Howard Segal, M.D. in Northbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Segal’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

