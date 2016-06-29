Dr. Howard Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Care Center7500 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 666-1333
-
2
Qpsbroward Research Group7261 Sheridan St Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 561-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best at everything he does. No exaggeration.
About Dr. Howard Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942286588
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Hosp & Clins
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
