Super Profile

Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (193)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Schultheiss Jr works at Harford Lower Extremity Specialists in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Harford Lower Extremity Specialists
    437 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 756-8623
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Harford Lower Extremity Specialists - Elkton
    206 South St Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 756-8624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 193 ratings
    Patient Ratings (193)
    5 Star
    (186)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 08, 2022
    great i would highly recommend
    Barbara S. — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689673758
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatry - Wilmington Veterans Administration|Wilmington Veterans Administration
    Internship
    • North Lake Regional Medical Center, Tucker Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultheiss Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultheiss Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    193 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultheiss Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultheiss Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultheiss Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultheiss Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

