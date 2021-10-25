Overview

Dr. Howard Schulman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Schulman works at Medical Associates Of Rhode Island in East Providence, RI with other offices in Bristol, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.