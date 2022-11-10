See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Howard Schubiner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Schubiner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    22255 Greenfield Rd Ste 590, Southfield, MI 48075 (248) 563-0125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Essential Tremor
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Schubiner, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    44 years of experience
    • 44 years of experience
    English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215938154
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
