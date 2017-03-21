See All Oncologists in Clifton Park, NY
Overview

Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Dr. Schlossberg works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Oncology Hematology
    3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 831-4434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Nathan Littauer Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Osteosarcoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bleeding Disorders

Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 21, 2017
    My mother faced with a diagnosis of cancer. Several doctors confirmed and conferred on her diagnosis and treatment plan. We found that Dr. Schlossberg approached my mother in a caring calming and down to earth manner. He asked her what her understanding of her condition was. and what reservations she had about treatment. The conversation started there, in a very personal manner and addressed her own personal concerns. This doctor is clearly extremely knowledgeable and personable. High marks!
    Schenectady, NY — Mar 21, 2017
    About Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023005691
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlossberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlossberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlossberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlossberg works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schlossberg’s profile.

    Dr. Schlossberg has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlossberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlossberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlossberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlossberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlossberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

