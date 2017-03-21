Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlossberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.

Locations
New York Oncology Hematology3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 831-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother faced with a diagnosis of cancer. Several doctors confirmed and conferred on her diagnosis and treatment plan. We found that Dr. Schlossberg approached my mother in a caring calming and down to earth manner. He asked her what her understanding of her condition was. and what reservations she had about treatment. The conversation started there, in a very personal manner and addressed her own personal concerns. This doctor is clearly extremely knowledgeable and personable. High marks!
About Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023005691
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlossberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlossberg accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlossberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlossberg has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlossberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlossberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlossberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlossberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlossberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.