Overview

Dr. Howard Schlossberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Schlossberg works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.