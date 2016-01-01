See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Howard Schiff, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Schiff works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barbara L. Schultz M.d. Pllc
    1120 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)

Treatment frequency



Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Howard Schiff, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972535714
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schiff works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schiff’s profile.

Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

