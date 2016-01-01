Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Schiff, MD
Dr. Howard Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Schiff works at
Barbara L. Schultz M.d. Pllc1120 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-6660
- Mount Sinai Hospital
About Dr. Howard Schiff, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972535714
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Schiff works at
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
