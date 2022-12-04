See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Edgewood, KY
Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.

Dr. Schertzinger works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Florence, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers
    8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
  3. 3
    Cincinnati Arthritis Associates Psc Inc.
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 630, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Arthritis of the Spine
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Arthritis of the Spine
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schertzinger?

    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Scherzinger took excellent care of me. And was very concerned about how much pain I was having . I believe without his expertise I would not have healed as quickly as I did. What a great physician!!! And he took the time to answer all my questions I never felt rushed and everything was explained very well.
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schertzinger to family and friends

    Dr. Schertzinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schertzinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992797922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schertzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schertzinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schertzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Schertzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schertzinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schertzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schertzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.