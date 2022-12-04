Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schertzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Dr. Schertzinger works at
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
-
3
Cincinnati Arthritis Associates Psc Inc.2123 Auburn Ave Ste 630, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schertzinger?
Dr. Scherzinger took excellent care of me. And was very concerned about how much pain I was having . I believe without his expertise I would not have healed as quickly as I did. What a great physician!!! And he took the time to answer all my questions I never felt rushed and everything was explained very well.
About Dr. Howard Schertzinger, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992797922
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- Duke University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schertzinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schertzinger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schertzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schertzinger works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Schertzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schertzinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schertzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schertzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.