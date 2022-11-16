Overview

Dr. Howard Sawyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Sawyer works at Optum-Van Nuys in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.