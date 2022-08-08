See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Howard Saslow, MD

Wound & Burn Care
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Saslow, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.

Dr. Saslow works at Fawcett Wound Care in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fawcett Wound Care
    3280 Tamiami Trl Ste 491, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 (941) 269-6610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Injury
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteopetrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2022
    If this is the same doctor that volunteers at Virginia b Anthony when I used to go there years ago probably 2013 for 14 he gave me the first gel injection there, he was great!
    Diane L Conklin — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Saslow, MD

    Specialties
    Wound & Burn Care
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1376595561
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Saslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saslow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saslow works at Fawcett Wound Care in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saslow’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saslow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

