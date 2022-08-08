Dr. Howard Saslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Saslow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Saslow, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Fawcett Wound Care3280 Tamiami Trl Ste 491, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6610
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
If this is the same doctor that volunteers at Virginia b Anthony when I used to go there years ago probably 2013 for 14 he gave me the first gel injection there, he was great!
- Wound & Burn Care
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376595561
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
