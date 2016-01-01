See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dermatology
5 (1)
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Salyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Salyer works at NASHVILLE DERMATOLOGY & SKIN in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Dermagology & Skin Cancer Clinic
    1900 Patterson St Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-2075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Howard Salyer, MD

  • Dermatology
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Salyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salyer works at NASHVILLE DERMATOLOGY & SKIN in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Salyer’s profile.

Dr. Salyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

