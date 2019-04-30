Overview

Dr. Howard Sakowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Sakowitz works at Sakowitz Eye Center in Orange City, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.