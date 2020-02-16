Dr. Howard Safran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Safran, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Safran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Safran works at
Locations
-
1
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (844) 222-2881
-
2
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4830Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Newport Hospital11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 845-1998
-
4
Rhode Island Hospital1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 793-7151
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor always has a smile and takes the time to explain everything to you he is our hero saved my husbands life a few times by catching the cancer early he will always have a special place in our hearts dont ever change Dr. Safran your the greatest
About Dr. Howard Safran, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982616744
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Safran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safran accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safran works at
Dr. Safran has seen patients for Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Safran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.