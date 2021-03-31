Overview

Dr. Howard Sacher, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Sacher works at Cardiology/Int Medcn Lng Islnd in Massapequa, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.