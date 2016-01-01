See All Neurologists in Plantation, FL
Overview

Dr. Howard Ruskin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Ruskin works at Associates M.D in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ruskin-mccormick Mds PA
    350 NW 84th Ave Ste 109, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 424-9444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
