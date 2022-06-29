Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami.
Locations
Delray Beach Office5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (844) 744-4900
Pulmonary Cc LLC10075 S Jog Rd Ste 311, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (844) 744-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He provided an excellent care & attention to me. I’m very satisfied with my health improvements thanks to him.
About Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093716011
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- University Of Miami Affiliate Hospitals
- University of Miami
- Brandeis
Dr. Rudnick works at
