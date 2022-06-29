See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami.

Dr. Rudnick works at Howard J. Rudnick, M.D., PLLC in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delray Beach Office
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 744-4900
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Cc LLC
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 311, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 744-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Daniel — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093716011
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Miami Affiliate Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

