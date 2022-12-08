See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Howard Rubin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Rubin, MD

Dermatology
5 (225)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Rubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Rubin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Hillcrest in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
10 (484)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Hillcrest
    12740 Hillcrest Rd Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 386-9600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 225 ratings
    Patient Ratings (225)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?

    Dec 08, 2022
    I have been his patient for years. Very professional, warm and friendly. Always answer my questions. What’s important to me is that I trust him.
    Beth Anis — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Rubin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Rubin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rubin to family and friends

    Dr. Rubin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rubin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Rubin, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558544775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Of Med, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Pediatrics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tex Chldns Hosps|Baylor Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Hillcrest in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rubin’s profile.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    225 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Rubin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.