Dr. Howard Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Ross, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Hackensack Medical Center20 Prospect Ave Ste 408, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2959
- Temple University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
best doctor I have had since my father dr William j sabol dr ross was so sweet all the time not complaints here very sweet dr sabol and ross thank you at least I am normal today I had colonrectal surgery with blockages cleared it up I am comfortable now no [ain no weight loss coul have killed me saved me from dying thankyou
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
