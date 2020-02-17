Overview

Dr. Howard Ross, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at HACKENSACK MEDICAL CENTER in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.