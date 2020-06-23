Dr. Howard Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Rosen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Hershey Medical School and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
Hellman & Rosen Endocrine Associates, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1250, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I have also seen Dr.Rosen along with Dr.Hellman for about thirty years. He is a remarkable doctor and has been a key part of my care. I would recommend him as an outstanding and brilliant physician .
About Dr. Howard Rosen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- 1922042696
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Hershey Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.