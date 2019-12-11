Dr. Howard Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Howard A Rose MD1165 Northern Blvd Ste 401, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-1717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St # 66, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1278
HSS/ The Pavilion541 E 71st St # 33, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1278
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr. Rose since 2014 when he did my first knee replacement. He is simply a great doctor. Caring , attentive and skilled. I also love his office staff. I had my second knee done by another doctor - long story but have consulted with Dr. Rose throughout the process and he has been equally as helpful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Hosp Spec Surg
- Ne Med Ctr Hosp
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Harvard College Ba Cum Laude
- Orthopedic Surgery
