Dr. Howard Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology LLC111 Salem Tpke Ste 7, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 859-2262
-
2
Guilford Surgery Center LLC5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
I just wanted to thank DrRodgers and his ENTIRE STAFF for my excellent experience. They don’t come any better, so grateful to all of them !
About Dr. Howard Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861465973
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.