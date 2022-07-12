Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Robinson, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Robinson & Max Dermatology PA101 W Ridgely Rd Ste 4B, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 561-1960
Bernstein & Robinson Dermatology P.A.1115 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 836-7404
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Informative; good overall cancer examination (have not really had one like it in the past); great tips for sun exposure and acne containment.
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922034925
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.