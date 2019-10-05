Overview

Dr. Howard Ro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Ro works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MA with other offices in Enfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.