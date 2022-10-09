See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Howard Riina, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Riina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Riina works at Nyu Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Neurosurgery Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 8R, New York, NY 10016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2022
    Dr. Riina is a pioneer in his field of neurosurgery. I had a very complex brain issue and had seen multiple neurosurgeons to figure out a course of action. None of the previous neurosurgeons gave me good advice like Dr Riina did. Ultimately got the surgery done and it saved my life. Dr Riina answered all my questions and put me and my family at ease given the situation.
    Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Riina, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1639199367
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neuro Institute
    • University Of Pa
    • Med
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Riina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riina works at Nyu Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Riina’s profile.

    Dr. Riina has seen patients for Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Riina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

