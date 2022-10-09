Overview

Dr. Howard Riina, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Riina works at Nyu Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.