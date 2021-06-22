Overview

Dr. Howard Reichman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Reichman works at Utah Neurological Clinic in Provo, UT with other offices in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.