Dr. Quint has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Quint, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Quint, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Quint works at
Locations
Olson Jon B MD21616 76th Ave W Ste 209, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 774-5163
Hope Family Medical Clinic Pllc7614 195th St SW Ste 203, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 774-5163
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He explains everything throughly. He is patient. Just follow rules and make sure everyone know everything.
About Dr. Howard Quint, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497984850
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
